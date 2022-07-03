ApeSwap Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

