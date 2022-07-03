Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:APGB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,903. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter valued at $9,800,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at $5,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth about $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

