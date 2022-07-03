Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.10

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

