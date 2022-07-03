Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 950,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.91. 538,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,410. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

