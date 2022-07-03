Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AAC remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 111,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,929. Ares Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 607,486 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

