Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Naviter Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 4.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

