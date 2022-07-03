Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARES. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.11.

ARES opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

