ArGoApp (ARGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,445.00

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00166136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00709582 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016339 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

