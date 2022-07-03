Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $138,381.60 and $41,038.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00163647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00700488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016398 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,595,158 coins and its circulating supply is 76,762,624 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.