Argus Begins Coverage on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $590.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML opened at $449.83 on Wednesday. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $443.45 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.80.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

