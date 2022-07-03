Ark (ARK) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Ark has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $58.50 million and $5.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,098,557 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

