Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after buying an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

