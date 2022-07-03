Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $4.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
ASPU opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.
Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
