ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATIP opened at $1.56 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $153.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

