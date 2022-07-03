Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Update

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 1,403,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,588.2 days.
OTCMKTS QRNNF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281. Aurizon has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.
