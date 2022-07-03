Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $263.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

