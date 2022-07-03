Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

