Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 110 at UBS Group

Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from CHF 175 to CHF 110 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a 52 week low of $165.87 and a 52 week high of $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile (Get Rating)
