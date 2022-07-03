Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 110 at UBS Group

Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from CHF 175 to CHF 110 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a 52 week low of $165.87 and a 52 week high of $165.87.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Autoneum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.