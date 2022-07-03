Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 42.6% in June

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 522,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,274. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

