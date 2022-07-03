Aviva’s (AV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.45).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 401.60 ($4.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 419.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.40. The stock has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.19) and a one year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.44).

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,418.35). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,600.88).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

