Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $68.40.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 63,668 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

