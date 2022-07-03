AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. AXT comprises approximately 2.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AXT by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.96.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

