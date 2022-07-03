Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.55.

Several research firms have commented on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $4.92 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

