B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Up 31.5% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $27.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

