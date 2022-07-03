B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $3,623,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $3,970,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRIV remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

