Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 722 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

