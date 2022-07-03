Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

