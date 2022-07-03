Ballast Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

