Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 1,838 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 247,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

