Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 64,629 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,629 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

