Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 8,501 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

