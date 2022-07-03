Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.23.

BBVA stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

