Bank of America Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $39.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 83,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.