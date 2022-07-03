Bank of America Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $190.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.58.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

