Bank of America Lowers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $57.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.93.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.