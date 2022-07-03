Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Lifted to Buy at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

