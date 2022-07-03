Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Lifted to Buy at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Queensland (BKQNF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.