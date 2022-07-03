Barclays Trims Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Target Price to GBX 130

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MTRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.01) to GBX 77 ($0.94) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.92) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.81. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.80 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £129.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.