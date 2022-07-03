BASIC Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $39,378.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

