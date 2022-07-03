Beacon (BECN) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $298,049.77 and approximately $4,047.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

