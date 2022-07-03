Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank lowered shares of Barry Callebaut to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,300.00.

OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,182.20 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,070.10 and a one year high of $2,600.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,286.08.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

