Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC:ELEAF opened at $12.59 on Thursday. EL.En. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.13.
EL.En. Company Profile (Get Rating)
