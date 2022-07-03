Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:ELEAF opened at $12.59 on Thursday. EL.En. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

EL.En. Company Profile

EL.En. S.p.A. engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of laser systems in Europe and internationally. The company offers medical laser equipment for use in the fields of physiotherapy, orthopedics, traumatology, rheumatology, dermatology, sports and rehabilitative medicines, surgery, aesthetics, and art; and laser sources and systems for cutting, welding, marking, and engraving on countless materials.

