Berenberg Bank Raises Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 33

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 19.54 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of £374.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.21.
Pan African Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.