Berenberg Bank Raises Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 33

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 19.54 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of £374.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.21.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

