BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.
NYSE:BHP opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.