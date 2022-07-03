BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.

NYSE:BHP opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

