Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Cap Hits $2.31 Million

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $158,381.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

