Binemon Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $742,135.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00165243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00721244 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00084565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

