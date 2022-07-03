Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BPTH opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.74. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

