BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $13,210.54 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $13,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Michael Rice sold 749 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $10,882.97.

On Friday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $2,032.80.

On Monday, April 18th, Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.