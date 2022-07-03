bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00165775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00706070 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00084230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016279 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

