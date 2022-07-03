Bitcoin 2 Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $43.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.