Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Volume Hits $166,374.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $166,374.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.